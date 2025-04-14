New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

288 players to skate at New England District girls player development tryouts

By

Paisley Meyer
Paisley Meyer posted 31 points (12 goals) in 25 games at Phillips Exeter this past season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The offseason calendar is filling up.

Last week, Mass. Hockey released its rosters for the 2025 girls festival, which will take place next weekend.

Before any of that, the focus shifts to the New England District's girls player development tryouts, which are quickly approaching.

The region's top girls hockey prospects will take the ice at the New England Sports Center in Marlboro, Mass. from April 18-20. 

Players born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 will contend for spots at Select 16/17 and 15 camps at Miami University (Ohio) in July as well as the U18 Women’s National Festival in Lake Placid in August.

Players selected from the 2011 tryouts will be invited to participate in the Girls 14 Eastern Selects Camp at St. Anselm College in June. Any 2010s not selected for USA Hockey's Select Camps may be invited to the district's Eastern 15 Camp. All players can register to participate in the New England District Development Camp at St. Anselm in June. 

A friendly reminder, Massachusetts is its own district in the eyes of USA Hockey. Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont make up the New England District.

Here’s who made each roster for the NE District’s girls development camp tryouts. 

