28 players from Massachusetts picked for girls Select 15 Camp

Lily Bromley (Carlisle, Mass.) had seven goals and 15 points as a freshman at Nobles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There will be plenty of players from Massachusetts at USA Hockey's girls Select 15 Camp.

In total, 216 of the nation's best players born in 2009 (120 forwards, 72 defenders and 24 goalies) will take the ice at Miami University (Ohio) from July 25-30.

Mass. Hockey, which is a separate district from New England in the eyes of USA Hockey, will send 28 players to the Select 15 camp after making their evaluations at its girls festival and Final 40 last month.

Here are the selections, listed alphabetically.