New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Featured

28 players from Massachusetts picked for girls Select 15 Camp

Avatar photo
By

Lily Bromley
Lily Bromley (Carlisle, Mass.) had seven goals and 15 points as a freshman at Nobles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There will be plenty of players from Massachusetts at USA Hockey's girls Select 15 Camp.

In total, 216 of the nation's best players born in 2009 (120 forwards, 72 defenders and 24 goalies) will take the ice at Miami University (Ohio) from July 25-30. 

Mass. Hockey, which is a separate district from New England in the eyes of USA Hockey, will send 28 players to the Select 15 camp after making their evaluations at its girls festival and Final 40 last month.

Here are the selections, listed alphabetically.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Bruins players speak on prep hockey, development and the path upwards

For a local kid, it's hard to top what Matt Grzelcyk has been able to do. The Charlestown, Mass., native grew up playing for the…
Read More
Lily Bromley

28 players from Massachusetts picked for girls Select 15 Camp

There will be plenty of players from Massachusetts at USA Hockey's girls Select 15 Camp. In total, 216 of the nation's best players born in…
Read More
Paisley Meyer

17 New England District players picked for girls Select 15 Camp

There won't be any shortage of players from the New England District at USA Hockey's girls Select 15 camp. In total, 216 of the nation's…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter