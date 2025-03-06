New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

27 takeaways from 2025 NEPSAC boys quarterfinals

Avatar photo
By

Sean Leetch celebrates scoring with 1:10 to play against Salisbury on Wednesday night. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There's nothing quite like the chaos of the NEPSAC boys hockey quarterfinals. That was the case on Wednesday.

There were upsets and close games, although all three of the No. 1 seeds in the Elite 8, Large School and Small School Tournaments moved on.

Somehow, no overtimes were needed, a deviation from last season.

Here are the complete results from all three tournaments.

Elite 8 

  • No. 1 Deerfield 4, No. 8 Nobles 1
  • No. 7 Rivers 5, No. 2 St. Mark’s 3
  • No. 3 Dexter Southfield 3, No. 6 Salisbury 2
  • No. 4 Cushing 6, No. 5 Brunswick 3

Large School 

  • No. 1 Belmont Hill 5, No. 8 Kent 3
  • No. 2 Avon Old Farms 5, No. 7 Thayer 3
  • No. 3 Phillips Andover 6, No. 6 Trinity-Pawling 0
  • No. 5 Westminster 6, No. 4 Governor’s Academy 4

Small School 

  • No. 1 Kimball Union 8, No. 8 Frederick Gunn 1
  • No. 2 Berkshire 3, No. 7 Groton 0
  • No. 3 Holderness 6, No. 6 Pomfret 1
  • No. 5 St. George’s 5, No. 4 Tilton 3

I only watched the four Elite 8 games. Watching four games at once is where I draw the line for my sanity. This story will mainly be Elite 8 takeaways, but I sprinkled in some overarching thoughts about the Large and Small School Tournaments at the end.

Let's dive in.

