24 takeaways from 2026 NEPSAC girls quarterfinals

Giuliana Polcari scored the game-winning goal in No. 7 Tabor's overtime upset of No. 2 Phillips Andover. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

What a crazy evening of hockey.

The 2026 NEPSAC girls quarterfinals have come and gone, and they were not short on drama. Thrilling comebacks. Overtimes. Big-time upsets. Back-and-forth games. Wednesday had it all.

Here's how it all shook out.

Elite 8

No. 1 Nobles 5 , No. 8 St. Paul's 4 (OT)

, No. 8 St. Paul's 4 (OT) No. 7 Tabor 2 , No. 2 Phillips Andover 1 (OT)

, No. 2 Phillips Andover 1 (OT) No. 6 Deerfield 3, No. 3 Williston Northampton 2

No. 3 Williston Northampton 2 No. 5 Loomis Chaffee 7, No. 4 Dexter Southfield 3

Large School

No. 1 Phillips Exeter 4 , No. 8 Middlesex 3 (OT)

, No. 8 Middlesex 3 (OT) No. 2 Choate 3 , No. 7 Kent 2 (OT)

, No. 7 Kent 2 (OT) No. 3 Taft 4 , No. 6 Berkshire 1

, No. 6 Berkshire 1 No. 4 BB&N 3, No. 5 Thayer 1

Small School