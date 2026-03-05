24 takeaways from 2026 NEPSAC girls quarterfinals

What a crazy evening of hockey.
The 2026 NEPSAC girls quarterfinals have come and gone, and they were not short on drama. Thrilling comebacks. Overtimes. Big-time upsets. Back-and-forth games. Wednesday had it all.
Here's how it all shook out.
Elite 8
- No. 1 Nobles 5, No. 8 St. Paul's 4 (OT)
- No. 7 Tabor 2, No. 2 Phillips Andover 1 (OT)
- No. 6 Deerfield 3, No. 3 Williston Northampton 2
- No. 5 Loomis Chaffee 7, No. 4 Dexter Southfield 3
Large School
- No. 1 Phillips Exeter 4, No. 8 Middlesex 3 (OT)
- No. 2 Choate 3, No. 7 Kent 2 (OT)
- No. 3 Taft 4, No. 6 Berkshire 1
- No. 4 BB&N 3, No. 5 Thayer 1
Small School
- No. 1 Groton 2, No. 8 Frederick Gunn 1 (OT)
- No. 7 New Hampton 3, No. 2 Rivers 1
- No. 3 Cushing 2, No. 6 Portsmouth Abbey 1 (OT)
- No. 5 St. Mark's 5, No. 4 Governor's 0