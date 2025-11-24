24 breakout forward candidates in 2025-26 girls prep hockey

Molly Halloran celebrates one of her two goals for BB&N in last year's Elite 8 quarterfinals. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and I'm not just talking about the upcoming holiday season.

There's always a buzz entering a new season. It's a blank slate across the board. Every team has a chance to contend. Every player has a chance to prove themselves.

Soon enough, the landscape will begin to fall into place.

Naturally, now is the perfect time to take a look at who could break out this season. Of course, there are many more breakout candidates than just the players mentioned here. These skaters simply caught my eye over the past year or so.

Let's start with some criteria. First, I didn't list any player who scored over 20 points last season. Second, how do we define a breakout? The way I looked at it: these are players who have stood out on the club circuits and shown well in prep, but their best (or at least most productive) prep hockey may still be in store. For that reason, a college commitment didn't preclude a player from being mentioned. While there aren't any college commits listed among the forwards below, that doesn't mean there might not be any included in future stories on defenders and goalies.

Let's dive into 24 forwards who could break out this season, listed alphabetically by last name.