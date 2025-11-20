24 breakout defensemen candidates in 2025-26 boys prep hockey

Zach Gill will be massive for Salisbury on defense this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We've looked at the breakout forwards already. Now, it's time to look at defensemen.

It can be harder to judge what a breakout defenseman is. For some, it's a massive jump in points. Shutting top opposing players down in tough minutes is another route. Those who can do both get double the stick taps.

Last year, I highlighted 18 breakout candidates. Some of the highlights were Brunswick's Cam Minella (Darien, Conn.), Rivers' Freddy Meyer (Winchester, Mass.), Thayer's Brian McFadden (Holbrook, Mass.) and Avon Old Farms' James Odyniec (Wilton, Conn.).

I'll take the wins where I can get them.

Some ground rules for this year: No college commits or anyone over a point per game or close, since these are defensemen. Players who were in the story last year, however, could be back in here this time around.

Here are 24 breakout defensemen candidates to watch. A separate story will be done on goalies.

Let's dive in.