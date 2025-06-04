24 among the ’08s who could be picked in 2025 QMJHL Draft

Mason St. Louis tallied 53 points in his first prep season at Brunswick. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Undoubtedly, the top 2008-born players from New England will be paying close attention to the QMJHL Draft.

The draft is 12 rounds on June 6 and 7 from the Vidéotron Center in Quebec City.

In early May, the QMJHL released its two lists of players eligible to be drafted. The QMJHL has regional rights to Quebec and Atlantic Canada, as well as New England. Prior to the CHL ruling, few New Englanders went north of the border to play junior hockey in the CHL, which includes the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League.

Since the CHL ruling, however, the QMJHL has become a legitimate, attractive option.

There are '06s and '07s from New England on the QMJHL Draft list. But, from what I've heard, the draft will primarily focus on '09s and then '08s — and that's not much of a surprise. Of the 197 names from New England, there are 70 from the '08s.

Another thing to remember: It's only a 12-round draft, and there are 18 teams. Along with the 197 players from New England, another 381 are in the running to be drafted from the Quebec and Atlantic Canada list provided by the QMJHL.

Only the best of the best will likely be picked.

So, I went through the 70 New England '08s to determine which players have the best chance at getting picked. This is solely my opinion and doesn't mean all of these players will be picked — quite the opposite will likely happen.

Let's dive in.