New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Juniors

24 among the ’08s who could be picked in 2025 QMJHL Draft

Avatar photo
By

Mason St. Louis tallied 53 points in his first prep season at Brunswick. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Undoubtedly, the top 2008-born players from New England will be paying close attention to the QMJHL Draft.

The draft is 12 rounds on June 6 and 7 from the Vidéotron Center in Quebec City.

In early May, the QMJHL released its two lists of players eligible to be drafted. The QMJHL has regional rights to Quebec and Atlantic Canada, as well as New England. Prior to the CHL ruling, few New Englanders went north of the border to play junior hockey in the CHL, which includes the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League.

Since the CHL ruling, however, the QMJHL has become a legitimate, attractive option.

There are '06s and '07s from New England on the QMJHL Draft list. But, from what I've heard, the draft will primarily focus on '09s and then '08s — and that's not much of a surprise. Of the 197 names from New England, there are 70 from the '08s.

Another thing to remember: It's only a 12-round draft, and there are 18 teams. Along with the 197 players from New England, another 381 are in the running to be drafted from the Quebec and Atlantic Canada list provided by the QMJHL.

Only the best of the best will likely be picked.

So, I went through the 70 New England '08s to determine which players have the best chance at getting picked. This is solely my opinion and doesn't mean all of these players will be picked — quite the opposite will likely happen.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Dan Muse

Mass. native Dan Muse named head coach of Pittsburgh Penguins

It didn't take long for the Pittsburgh Penguins to look back to Massachusetts to find their next head coach. Pittsburgh announced on Wednesday that it…
Read More

24 among the ’08s who could be picked in 2025 QMJHL Draft

Undoubtedly, the top 2008-born players from New England will be paying close attention to the QMJHL Draft. The draft is 12 rounds on June 6…
Read More

Which ’07s could be picked in the 2025 QMJHL Draft?

For the first time, New England has to take the QMJHL Draft seriously. The QMJHL Draft was met with chuckles around here prior to last…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter