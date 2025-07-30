Carter Meyer is accelerating to be a junior. (Robert Chalmers/Cohen's Hockey)

This will be an interesting opening to college recruitment.

For starters, there are high-end players that colleges are already recruiting hard. There is a slew of forwards who are pretty easily projectable as impact college hockey players. On defense, there is quite a bit of size, which has become all the rage for defensemen these days.

However, this recruiting cycle will be most interesting because of what happened last year: the CHL ruling.

With CHL players now eligible to play NCAA Division 1 hockey, there will likely be heavy implications on recruiting.

Will programs send out fewer offers? Will they wait for many of these players to develop further, pitting them against current CHL players?

And on the other side of it, will recruits be more hesitant to commit somewhere because of how many CHL players that school is taking in?

Time will tell.

Here are the top first-year eligible forwards to watch come Aug. 1, which is when rising juniors in high school can accept an offer. A separate story will be run on defensemen and goalies.