229 players invited to 2025 Mass. Hockey girls festival

Now that prep hockey, high school hockey and USA Hockey Nationals are in the rearview, there's only time for a quick breather as one of the biggest events on the offseason calendar is around the corner.

Mass. Hockey's girls festival is quickly approaching, now just two weekends away.

The top girls hockey prospects in Massachusetts will take the ice at Lovell Arena in Rockland, Mass. from April 25-27. They'll be battling for spots in the Final 40, which will be at Lovell Arena from May 17-18. From there, players will be selected for spots in USA Hockey's Select Camps this summer.

Players born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 will contend for spots at Select 16/17 and 15 camps at Miami University (Ohio) in July as well as the U18 Women's National Festival in Lake Placid in August.

Massachusetts is a separate region from New England (which comprises Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont) when it comes to USA Hockey. The New England Hockey Festival rosters have yet to be announced. That will take place April 18-20 at the New England Sports Center in Marlboro, Mass.

Here are the rosters for the 2025 Mass. Hockey Festival.