228 players invited to 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival

Caiden Pellegrino at last year's Mass. Hockey Festival (Team Shred Photography)

It's a quiet time on the hockey calendar. Spring is typically reserved for playing a spring sport or just some relaxation, especially now with USA Hockey Nationals in the rearview.

But the Mass. Hockey Festival is quickly approaching.

From May 9-11 at New England Sports Center, Massachusetts' top players will fight for a spot in the Final 40, which will be held May 17-18 at Lovell Arena. Players will be selected for spots in USA Hockey's Select Camps from there.

Players born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 will contend for spots at Select 17, 16 and 15 camps in Buffalo this summer.

Massachusetts is a separate region from New England (which comprises Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine) when it comes to USA Hockey. The New England Hockey Festival rosters have yet to be announced. That will take place April 17-20 in Simsbury, Conn.

One thing to note: Prospects born in 2009 who tried out for the U.S. National Team Development Program and didn’t make it are given automatic bids to Select 16 Camp. Those who did make it don’t participate in the Select Camp at all.

Here are the rosters for the 2025 Mass. Hockey Festival.