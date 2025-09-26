Carter Amico is from Westbrook, Maine. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The past two years have been iconic in terms of freshmen in New England Division 1 men’s college hockey.

The region has featured grade-A talent Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.), Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.), Gabe Perreault, Macklin Celebrini, James Hagens, Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.), Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.), Cole Hutson, Bradley Nadeau — and those are just a few.

I’m not sure the level of the past two seasons is hit this year, but there will be a plethora of high-end, freshmen talent making an impact. This story does not include transfers from other college hockey programs.

Let’s dive in.