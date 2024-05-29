New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

22 players from Massachusetts picked for girls Select 16/17 Camp

Avatar photo
By

Alaina Dunn
Dexter Southfield's Alaina Dunn (Walpole, Mass.) is a Boston College commit. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Massachusetts will be well represented at USA Hockey's Girls Select 16/17 camp.

In total, 152 of the country's best players from the 2007 and 2008 birth years (80 forwards, 56 defenders and 16 goalies) will compete at Miami University (Ohio) from July 19-24.

Players at the 16/17 Select Camp will be evaluated to advance to the remaining open spots at USA Hockey's Girls Under-18 Select Camp, which will be at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, N.Y., from Aug. 4-9. 

Mass. Hockey, which is a separate district from New England in the eyes of USA Hockey, will send 22 players to the Select 16/17 camp after making their evaluations at its girls festival and Final 40 last month.

Here are the selections, listed alphabetically.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Lindsay Stepnowski

14 New England District players picked for girls Select 16/17 Camp

The New England District will have plenty of representation at USA Hockey's girls Select 16/17 Camp. In total, 152 of the country's best players from…
Read More
Alaina Dunn

22 players from Massachusetts picked for girls Select 16/17 Camp

Massachusetts will be well represented at USA Hockey's girls Select 16/17 Camp. In total, 152 of the country's best players from the 2007 and 2008…
Read More
Sarah Powers

13 New Englanders picked for girls Under-18 Select Camp

There will be plenty of New England natives at USA Hockey's Girls Under-18 Select Camp. In total, 76 of the top players from the 2007,…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter