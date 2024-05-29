22 players from Massachusetts picked for girls Select 16/17 Camp

Dexter Southfield's Alaina Dunn (Walpole, Mass.) is a Boston College commit. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Massachusetts will be well represented at USA Hockey's Girls Select 16/17 camp.

In total, 152 of the country's best players from the 2007 and 2008 birth years (80 forwards, 56 defenders and 16 goalies) will compete at Miami University (Ohio) from July 19-24.

Players at the 16/17 Select Camp will be evaluated to advance to the remaining open spots at USA Hockey's Girls Under-18 Select Camp, which will be at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, N.Y., from Aug. 4-9.

Mass. Hockey, which is a separate district from New England in the eyes of USA Hockey, will send 22 players to the Select 16/17 camp after making their evaluations at its girls festival and Final 40 last month.

Here are the selections, listed alphabetically.