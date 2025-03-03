New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

22 candidates to win MVP in the NEPSAC boys Elite 8

Avatar photo
By

Joe Salandra leads the region in points with 70. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.) and Sam LeDrew were instrumental in guiding Kimball Union to an Elite 8 title last year. So, too, was goalie Blake McMeniman (Revere, Mass.). The year before, Joe Connor (Amherst, N.H.) brought his best in leading Avon Old Farms to an Elite 8 championship.

Who will be the heroes this season?

Fortunately for us onlookers, many of the best players in the region will be battling for the Elite 8.

This field is wide open. There isn't a favorite in this group, which means multiple players could step up and lead their teams to Elite 8 glory.

Let's dive in.

FOLLOW THE TOURNAMENTS: Elite 8 | Large School | Small School

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

22 candidates to win MVP in the NEPSAC boys Elite 8

Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.) and Sam LeDrew were instrumental in guiding Kimball Union to an Elite 8 title last year. So, too, was goalie Blake…
Read More
Liv Ferebee is committed to Cornell. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

18 candidates to win MVP in the NEPSAC girls Elite 8

This year's girls Elite 8 field is stacked with high-end talent. Each roster is filled with dazzling skill, college commits and impact players at every position,…
Read More
Julianna Goffredo

NEPSAC girls Large School tournament 2025: Why each team could win

It's the most exciting time of year in prep. The coming week will be an all-out sprint to the finish with the Large School, Small…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter