Joe Salandra leads the region in points with 70. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.) and Sam LeDrew were instrumental in guiding Kimball Union to an Elite 8 title last year. So, too, was goalie Blake McMeniman (Revere, Mass.). The year before, Joe Connor (Amherst, N.H.) brought his best in leading Avon Old Farms to an Elite 8 championship.

Who will be the heroes this season?

Fortunately for us onlookers, many of the best players in the region will be battling for the Elite 8.

This field is wide open. There isn't a favorite in this group, which means multiple players could step up and lead their teams to Elite 8 glory.

Let's dive in.

