New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
USA Hockey

21 standout forwards from USA Hockey’s Select 15 Camp

Avatar photo
By

Sam Lee was a standout from Select 15 Camp. (USA Hockey/Jim Hibbard)

AMHERST, N.Y. — We got a glimpse of the next wave of hockey talent in the United States.

From Wednesday through Monday, the top 2010-born players in the United States descended upon the Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y., for their first trip through a USA Hockey Select Camp.

Select 15 Camp is widely regarded as the one with the most amount of high-end players since Select 16 and Select 17 Camps don't feature players picked by the U.S. National Team Development Program.

I took in 3v3 games on Thursday and every team in 5v5 action on Friday. So, I saw every player at least once.

These were the forwards who stood out. A separate story will be done on defenders.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

11 standout defenders from USA Hockey’s Select 15 Camp

AMHERST, N.Y. — We've looked at the standout forwards from USA Hockey's Select 15 Camp. Now, it's time to look at the defenders. Select 15…
Read More

21 standout forwards from USA Hockey’s Select 15 Camp

AMHERST, N.Y. — We got a glimpse of the next wave of hockey talent in the United States. From Wednesday through Monday, the top 2010-born…
Read More

13 uncommitted standouts from 2025 Harvard College Hockey Experience

BOSTON — From Sunday to Tuesday, players from the '05, '06, '07, '08 and '09 birth years took part in Harvard's College Hockey Experience. The…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter