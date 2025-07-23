21 standout forwards from USA Hockey’s Select 15 Camp

Sam Lee was a standout from Select 15 Camp. (USA Hockey/Jim Hibbard)

AMHERST, N.Y. — We got a glimpse of the next wave of hockey talent in the United States.

From Wednesday through Monday, the top 2010-born players in the United States descended upon the Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y., for their first trip through a USA Hockey Select Camp.

Select 15 Camp is widely regarded as the one with the most amount of high-end players since Select 16 and Select 17 Camps don't feature players picked by the U.S. National Team Development Program.

I took in 3v3 games on Thursday and every team in 5v5 action on Friday. So, I saw every player at least once.

These were the forwards who stood out. A separate story will be done on defenders.

Let's dive in.