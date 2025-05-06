21 New England ’09 prospects taken in USHL Phase 1 Draft

Justin Lee was picked in the fourth round by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There was quite a bit of New England representation in the 2025 USHL Phase 1 Draft. Twenty-one prospects were picked over the 15 rounds, along with a slew of players who aren't from the region but play here.

The Omaha Lancers had the first overall pick and took Chicago Mission forward Thaddeus McMahon. The next five picks were all forfeited due to Chicago, Des Moines, Green Bay, Cedar Rapids and Tri-City all tendering players before the draft pick. The next pick was the Waterloo BlackHawks selecting Chicago Reapers defenseman Caleb Deanovich.

Only seven of the 16 USHL teams made first-round picks due to tenders. No New Englanders were picked in Round 1.

More locals were picked this season compared to last year's 14 because there were more rounds. It was previously a 10-round event that switched to 15 this year.