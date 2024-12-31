Rocco Pelosi is one of the top '09s in the United States. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

When the ball drops in Times Square on New Year's Eve on late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning, Division 1 college hockey coaches will think of one thing: recruiting.

Coaches can contact rising high school sophomores to show interest on Jan. 1. They can't make formal offers until Aug. 1.

Whether it be via text or phone call, it can be an exciting day for prospects to know that there is interest. Still, it's no guarantee.

Coaches reach out to plenty of prospects on or around Jan. 1. But come Aug. 1, that list dwindles quite a bit.

Things change over time. Some of the high-end players on this list may not be high-end in a year or two. Other prospects who are low in this story or not in here entirely will likely surpass others higher up. It's always fun to look back on these kinds of stories years later.

This story will focus on forwards, while a separate one will highlight defensemen and goalies.

Let's dive in.