Cam McKenna tallied 24 goals last year for Hingham. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Yes, it’s true — various top MIAA players leave before graduation for prep hockey. That’s the case again, entering this season.

But there are still countless players worth tracking throughout this winter. There are a whole bunch of players who will lead their teams to wins and, hopefully, deep into March.

Some of these are young, high-end prep prospects, while others are seniors looking to get one last crack at winning a state title. These seniors are also great candidates for postgraduate seasons in prep.

It’s impossible to name every player to watch this winter. But these players are on my radar to start.

Let’s dive in.