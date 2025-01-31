2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 prospects from New England at midseason

Teddy Mutryn has long been a top '07 prospect from New England. (Getty Images)

In 2023, Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) and Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) were off the board fewer than 10 picks into the first round. Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) was snagged by the New York Islanders with the 20th pick in 2024.

Likely, there won’t be any New Englanders taken in the first round come this June. It’s also true that this is a down year for NHL Draft talent coming from this region.

There were only six locals listed in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings. By contrast, 18 locals were tabbed in last year’s midterm rankings.

Still, there are a handful of local prospects who should hear their names called in June. As we say every year, all it takes is one NHL team to pull the trigger and believe in a prospect.

Here are our top 10 New England-born draft prospect rankings midway through the season.