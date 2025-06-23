2025 NHL Draft: Our final top 10 New Englanders to be picked

Carter Amico just finished two seasons with the USNTDP. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

In July of 2023, I did a way-too-early look at talent that might have a chance at being drafted in 2025.

I wondered what the world would be like in 2025. Flying cars? Trains from Boston to Los Angeles in three hours? Teleportation? The McDonald’s ice cream machine always working? Unfortunately, we got none of those.

What we did get, however, was an average 2025 NHL Draft class from New England.

There likely won’t be any first-round picks. The highest a prospect will be picked likely is the second round. After that, it’s pretty open. It wouldn’t shock me if two prospects were selected in the third round.

Just because it’s a down year doesn’t mean there aren’t legitimate NHL Draft prospects. All it takes is one team to make a dream come true.

Another common theme in this list: a handful of second-year eligible players.

Here are my final 2025 NHL Draft rankings of New England players.