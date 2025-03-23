New England Hockey Journal

2025 NCAA Hockey Tournament men’s bracket projection

Gabe Perrault
Boston College is the No. 1 overall seed for the second straight season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The 2025 NCAA Division 1 men's ice hockey tournament is upon us, marking one of the best times of the year.

As of early Sunday morning, the conference championships are over. Locally, Maine won the Hockey East championship over UConn, while Cornell won in ECAC Hockey and Bentley in Atlantic Hockey.

Eight teams from New England will battle for spots in the Frozen Four, which will be held in St. Louis, Mo., on April 10 and 12.

Boston College locked up the No. 1 overall seed for the second straight season. The other three No. 1 seeds are Michigan State, Maine and Western Michigan.

New England will also host one of the regionals. SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., will host first-round action on Friday, March 28, and second-round action on Sunday, March 30. The other host sites are Allentown, Penn.; Fargo, N.D.; and Toldeo, O.H.

The official bracket will be revealed during a selection show on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

Here is our projected bracket.

