2025 Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament: Full schedule, results

Marshfield hockey with the Ed Burns Coffee Pot
Marshfield beat Franklin to win the Doherty Division of the 2024 Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

One of the best high school hockey showcases around the MIAA begins in just a few days.

The Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament, which annually features 16 of the best public school teams in Massachusetts, kicks off Sunday, Jan. 26. The finals will be held at the Tsongas Center on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The teams are separated into two divisions: the Doherty Division and the Bring Division.

This season, Arlington, Belmont, Braintree, Concord-Carlisle, Hingham, Reading, Tewksbury and Winchester make up the Doherty Division. They’ll take the ice at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington.

The Brinn Division features Canton, Chelmsford, Franklin, Marshfield, Norwood, Walpole, Wellesley and Weymouth. They’ll battle it out at the Canton Ice House.

In last season’s championships, Marshfield took home the Doherty title, while Norwood claimed the Brinn title.

Let’s dive into the schedule, which will be regularly updated as games happen:

Sunday, Jan. 26

Doherty Division

*Games played at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington, Mass. 

  • No. 2 Hingham vs. No. 7 Winchester, 12 p.m.
  • No. 1 Reading vs. No. 8 Braintree, 2 p.m.
  • No. 4 Arlington vs. No. 5 Tewksbury, 4 p.m.
  • No. 3 Belmont vs. No. 6 Concord-Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Brinn Division

*Games played at Canton Ice House in Canton, Mass. 

  • No. 11 Marshfield vs. N0. 14 Norwood, 12 p.m.
  • No. 12 Chelmsford vs. No. 13 Walpole, 4 p.m.
  • No. 10 Canton vs. No. 15 Wellesley, 6 p.m.
  • No. 9 Weymouth vs. No. 16 Franklin, 8 p.m.

