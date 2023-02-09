3 things to watch for at 2023 Northeast Pack Playoffs

Conrad Fondrk is one of the best '07s in the country. (Mike Gridley)

Six of the best programs in the region will take to the ice this weekend at the Northford Ice Pavilion in North Branford, Conn., for the Northeast Pack Playoffs.

Bishop Kearney Selects, Long Island Gulls, Mount Saint Charles, New Jersey Rockets and Pittsburgh Penguins Elite will compete at 14U, 15 Only, 16U and 18U. Mid Fairfield Junior Rangers will join them at 14U and 15 Only.

The three-day event starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the three-sheet facility just outside of New Haven. It’s a safe bet that a number of college coaches, NHL and junior scouts, and USA Hockey personnel will be in attendance.

Click or tap here to access the full schedule.

Here are three things to watch for at the 2023 Northeast Pack Playoffs.