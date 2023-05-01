New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

2023 NHL Draft: How has Will McDonough developed in the USHL?

By

Will McDonough had 12 goals and 25 points in 59 games for Sioux Falls this season. (Adam Thury/Sioux Falls Stampede)

It has been a year to remember for Will McDonough.

Before returning to the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede for another season, the 17-year-old McDonough (Duxbury, Mass.) firmed up his plans for playing at the next level by committing to Harvard University.

With his future certain, the 6-foot-2, 191-pound power forward has focused on developing his game in a league that does just that for players better than any other.

“It’s been a good season all around. It’s kind of flown by,” said McDonough, who is eligible for this summer’s NHL Entry Draft. “I feel like I’ve made a lot of strides on and off the ice. My skating and my defensive play have improved a lot. I’ve wanted to grow my game into just a more mature game.”

