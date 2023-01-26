New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

2023 Ed Burns Classic: Full schedule and results

Aidan Brazel is a leader for Hingham. (Brian Kelly/BK Photography)

While the Catholic Conference and private schools have recently had both the Pete Frates Winter Classic and Catholic Conference showcase of late, it’s time for the public schools to get the spotlight.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, the 2023 Ed Burns Classic, also known as the Coffee Pot, begins as 16 public schools battle it out. The semifinals will be played Feb. 5 and the final will be on Feb. 12. The schedules for the Sundays in February will be released as those games get closer.

The 16 teams are separated into two divisions: the Brinn Division and the Doherty Division.

Last year’s Ed Burns Classic championship game was an actual classic. Marshfield and Hingham ended regulation in a 5-5 tie. In overtime, Marshfield scored to win the title.

Let’s dive into the schedule, which will be regularly updated as games happen:

Doherty Division

*Games played at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington, Mass. 

  • Jan. 29: No. 1 Hingham vs. No. 8 Canton, 12 p.m.
  • Jan. 29: No. 2 Arlington vs. No. 7 Braintree, 2 p.m.
  • Jan. 29: No. 3 Marshfield vs. No. 6 Belmont, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 29: No. 4 Wellesley vs. No. 5 Reading, 6 p.m.

Brinn Division

*Games played at William L. Chase Arena in Natick, Mass. 

  • Jan. 29: No. 1 Tewksbury vs. No. 8 Burlington, 1:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 29: No. 2 Waltham vs. No. 7 Natick, 3:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 29: No. 3 Walpole vs. No. 6 Winchester, 5:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 29: No. 4 Framingham vs. No. 5 Weymouth, 7:30 p.m.

