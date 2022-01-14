New England Hockey Journal

2022 U.S. Olympic men’s team has strong New England flavor

By

Sean Farrell
Harvard's Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.) was named to the Olympic roster Thursday. (Photo by Gil Talbot/Harvard Athletics)

USA Hockey announced the 2022 men’s Olympic team on Jan. 13, consisting of 25 collegiate and veteran professionals playing in North America and Europe, to compete in Beijing, China next month.

The team is coached by former Boston University and New York Rangers bench boss David Quinn (Cranston, R.I.). His coaching staff includes New Englanders Scott Young (Clinton, Mass.) and David Lassonde (Durham, N.H.).

The roster is an interesting mix of NHL prospects and pro players but is not lacking for New England flavor, with six locals getting the call to play for their nation, including top young NHL prospect and Hingham, Mass. native Matty Beniers. The new roster was put together after the coronavirus outbreaks across the NHL caused the league to cancel plans to send its players to the Olympics, with a three-week break built into the 2021-22 NHL regular season.

