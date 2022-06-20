2022 NHL Draft: Ranking the top 15 New England prospects

Jack Hughes could be the top New Englander chosen in the NHL Draft. (John Tlumacki/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The 2022 NHL Draft won’t go down as one of the best for New Englanders, but there are plenty of intriguing storylines as this year’s selection process draws closer.

Perhaps the most noteworthy tidbit of the 2022 NHL Draft class are the varying paths that some of the top prospects have taken to get to this point. Northeastern center Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.) always has been a heralded prospect, dating back to his Bantam and Midget days with the Junior Eagles.

Hughes, the top late ’03 in the U.S., played college hockey this past winter as a 17- and 18-year-old.

Center Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.) and defensemen Jackson Dorrington (North Reading, Mass.) and Ryan Healey (Hull, Mass.) left New England to challenge themselves in the USHL. All three have been coveted players for several years now.