New England Hockey Journal

NHL Draft

2022 NHL Draft: Ranking the top 15 New England prospects

By

Jack Hughes
Jack Hughes could be the top New Englander chosen in the NHL Draft. (John Tlumacki/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The 2022 NHL Draft won’t go down as one of the best for New Englanders, but there are plenty of intriguing storylines as this year’s selection process draws closer.

Perhaps the most noteworthy tidbit of the 2022 NHL Draft class are the varying paths that some of the top prospects have taken to get to this point. Northeastern center Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.) always has been a heralded prospect, dating back to his Bantam and Midget days with the Junior Eagles.

Hughes, the top late ’03 in the U.S., played college hockey this past winter as a 17- and 18-year-old.

Center Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.) and defensemen Jackson Dorrington (North Reading, Mass.) and Ryan Healey (Hull, Mass.) left New England to challenge themselves in the USHL. All three have been coveted players for several years now.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Prep hockey

Prep schools vs. academy hockey: The race for top talent is on

As the clock hit 0:00, jubilant players wearing the red, white and blue of Mount Saint Charles surged toward their goaltender to celebrate a championship.…
Read More
Michael Fisher

Recruiting: Ranking the top college hockey commitments of 2022

The college hockey recruiting season never takes a break. Denver was crowned the 2022 national champion almost two months ago. The 2022-23 season begins in…
Read More

Guide to summer hockey: What young players need to know

For young hockey players living in or near New England, there is a tournament to play in almost every weekend over the summer months. Some…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter