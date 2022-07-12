2022 NHL Draft: Cameron Lund leads 10 New England players selected on Day 2

Cameron Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.) was selected 34th overall by the San Jose Sharks. (Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ten players from New England heard their names called last Friday at the Bell Centre in Montreal on the second day of the 2022 NHL draft.

A day after the region’s hopefuls were shut out of the first round, it didn’t take long for the locals to get in on the action. Green Bay Gamblers center and Northeastern commit Cameron Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.) became the first New Englander plucked off the board with the second pick of the second round. The Cushing product was taken by the San Jose Sharks 34th overall.

Lund also led a big Day 2 for Northeastern, which had seven current or future Huskies drafted to top all area colleges.

It was also a big day for prep school hockey as the NEPSAC had 12 current or former players taken.

Below is a look at all of the players chosen with New England ties.