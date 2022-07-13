New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

2022 NHL Draft: Breaking down the Bruins’ six selections

By

Matthew Poitras Bruins
Matthew Poitras was the Bruins' second-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. (David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins had to wait a while to make a pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, but the team addressed needs by the end of seven rounds.

With GM Don Sweeney and associate director of amateur scouting Ryan Nadeau (Taunton, Mass.) heading the draft table, the Bruins focused on the center position with their first three picks — including second-rounder Matthew Poitras — before adding to the organization’s depth with two defensemen and one goaltender.

“You know how painful it is going in when you’re sitting on the sidelines, realizing there are good players going. It’s difficult to start the draft,” Sweeney said. “... We’re happy we attacked the middle of the ice, not necessarily by design, but that’s how it played out and we like all three players that play that position because of their creativity and offensive abilities and their growth.”

Below is a look at each of the Bruins’ picks.

