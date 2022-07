Zack Jones of Bridgewater, Mass., played well for the Halifax Mooseheads this season. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

Before the calendar flips over into a new hockey season, it's time to celebrate the standout achievers from last season.

Here are our New England Hockey Journal Awards for the 2021-22 season.

We'll start with awards for junior hockey.

And we'll unveil high school/prep school and college awards in the coming days.