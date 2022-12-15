2022 Flood-Marr Tournament: Full preview and schedule

Mikka Kelechian celebrates scoring in last year's Flood-Marr Tournament finals. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

No matter the year, the Flood-Marr Tournament can always be counted on to deliver. The historic showcase always has great teams, top prospects and riveting action.

This season’s Flood-Marr is the 57th annual. For a great history lesson and tribute to the Flood-Marr, check out this New England Hockey Journal TV episode that does a deep dive into the event.

Games begin Friday, Dec. 16 and roll through Sunday, Dec. 18, with games played at both Nobles and Milton Academy. The two hosts were in last year’s championship, with Nobles emerging as the winner.

There are two divisions of four teams each.

Here is the full schedule, as well as a breakdown of each team.