Jordin Palmer has impressed so far for Avon Old Farms. (Avon Old Farms Athletics)

It’s the holiday season, and it’s a fun time of year. It’s a special time of year with the holiday spirit in the air, the idea of giving gifts to others and drinking eggnog until you’re asleep. It’s a good time.

One of the real perks is the holiday tournaments around the New England prep hockey scene. We will have team-by-team previews for each one.

Let’s start with the 39th annual Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic. It runs Dec. 15-17 and mostly takes place at Avon Old Farms with a few matchups at Trinity College.

Here's the full schedule and team-by-team preview.