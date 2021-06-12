New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

2021 Sixty Hockey Development Camp: Top ’07 prospects

By

Egan Beveridge (No. 2) competes at the Sixty Hockey Development Camp in Exeter, N.H. (Bar Down Photos)

EXETER, N.H. — Several top 2007-born players from across the region showcased their talent over the weekend at the Sixty Hockey Development Camp at The Rinks at Exeter.

The four-day event included games, practices, video sessions and seminars conducted by college coaches, USA Hockey personnel and other area coaches and scouts. It is the third summer that Paul Dovich has organized this great camp for Bantam-age players.

Several NHL agents and prep coaches were among those in attendance, hoping to find some talent for the future. There were a lot of good players at the camp. Below, I’ll highlight 12 prospects who made a good impression during my two days viewing the event. Each player’s team listed is for 2021-22.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

2021 Next Gen Uncommitted Showcase: Top 15 prospects

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Forty prospects born between 2002 and 2004 hit the ice for two days at Merrimack’s Gallant Rink for the Next Gen…
Read More

2021 Battle of Boston: Top uncommitted prospects

WALPOLE, Mass. — The 2021 Spring Tier 1 Battle of Boston took place over the weekend at Rodman Arena. Top Shelf defeated Hockey Essentials in…
Read More

2021 Sixty Hockey Development Camp: Top ’06s

EXETER, N.H. — For a third consecutive summer, numerous top 2006-born players took to the ice at the Sixty Hockey Development Camp at The Rinks…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter