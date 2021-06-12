2021 Sixty Hockey Development Camp: Top ’07 prospects

Egan Beveridge (No. 2) competes at the Sixty Hockey Development Camp in Exeter, N.H. (Bar Down Photos)

EXETER, N.H. — Several top 2007-born players from across the region showcased their talent over the weekend at the Sixty Hockey Development Camp at The Rinks at Exeter.

The four-day event included games, practices, video sessions and seminars conducted by college coaches, USA Hockey personnel and other area coaches and scouts. It is the third summer that Paul Dovich has organized this great camp for Bantam-age players.

Several NHL agents and prep coaches were among those in attendance, hoping to find some talent for the future. There were a lot of good players at the camp. Below, I’ll highlight 12 prospects who made a good impression during my two days viewing the event. Each player’s team listed is for 2021-22.