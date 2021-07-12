2021 NHL Entry Draft: Shane Lachance looking for shot

Shane Lachance, bound for BU, scored 13 goals for Tabor before playing for the Junior Bruins. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

If the saying that hockey is in the blood is true, when it comes to Shane Lachance, the color of that blood is the purest scarlet. The 17-year-old Andover, Mass., native and Boston University recruit is a Terrier through and through, with the strongest of family connections on both sides.

His father, Scott, was the fourth overall selection by the New York Islanders in 1991 out of BU and went on to play more than 800 NHL games as a defenseman with the Isles, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets over 13 seasons. The elder Lachance has been an amateur scout with the New Jersey Devils for more than a decade. Scott’s brother, Bob, played at BU and went on to a pro hockey career in North America and Europe. Lachance’s parents met as students there in the early 1990s.

Then there’s the matter of his grandfather. Jack Parker coached the Terriers from 1973-2013, won nearly 900 games and secured three NCAA championships, another 11 conference titles and 21 Beanpot trophies over his four decades behind the bench. For the first nearly 10 years of young Lachance’s life, his grandfather was coaching at BU, and the family spent a great deal of time around the game.