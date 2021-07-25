2021 NHL Entry Draft: Scott Morrow, four other New Englanders selected on Day 2

Cooper Flinton was the final New Englander chosen in the NHL draft, 211th by the Tampa Bay Lightning (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The New England region had a relatively quiet day two of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, with five local players selected between rounds 2-7.

The first player off the board was UMass freshman defender Scott Morrow (Darien, Conn.), who was the 40th overall selection by the Carolina Hurricanes out of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School.

“I think it all starts with me being a good skater and I have a lot of skill with the puck,” Morrow said after being selected. “I try to be offensive, but I think I’m a 200-foot player, and I play to win. So, that’s what I will bring to the Carolina Hurricanes.”