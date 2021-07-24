New England Hockey Journal

NHL Draft

2021 NHL Entry Draft: Matty Beniers unleashed second overall to Seattle Kraken

By

Matty Beniers became the second overall selection in the NHL draft after a strong season at Michigan. (Michigan Photography)

Matty Beniers became the second overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, taken by the Seattle Kraken. With that, he became the newest expansion franchise’s first-ever selection.

The University of Michigan center joined teammate Owen Power as the first teammates to be drafted first and second overall in more than 50 years (Rejean Houle, Marc Tardif, Montreal Jr. Canadiens- 1969). The Wolverines made history when Kent Johnson went fifth overall to Columbus, making it the first time three players on the same team went inside the top-5 of an NHL draft.

For Beniers, it was the culmination of many years of hard work and development. He wasn't completely sure going in where he would end up.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

NHL New England: 2021 NHL draft notebook, trades and more

There has been some trade activity leading up to the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and is broadcast on television…
Read More

2021 NHL Entry Draft: How Matty Beniers became New England’s top prospect

The vote has been unanimous for quite some time now. Matty Beniers is New England’s top prospect for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and could…
Read More

2021 NHL Entry Draft: Why Mackie Samoskevich is a solid bet for first round

For NHL teams looking to pick up a forward with speed, skill and a high offensive ceiling in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft being held…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter