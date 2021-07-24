2021 NHL Entry Draft: Matty Beniers unleashed second overall to Seattle Kraken

Matty Beniers became the second overall selection in the NHL draft after a strong season at Michigan. (Michigan Photography)

Matty Beniers became the second overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, taken by the Seattle Kraken. With that, he became the newest expansion franchise’s first-ever selection.

The University of Michigan center joined teammate Owen Power as the first teammates to be drafted first and second overall in more than 50 years (Rejean Houle, Marc Tardif, Montreal Jr. Canadiens- 1969). The Wolverines made history when Kent Johnson went fifth overall to Columbus, making it the first time three players on the same team went inside the top-5 of an NHL draft.

For Beniers, it was the culmination of many years of hard work and development. He wasn't completely sure going in where he would end up.