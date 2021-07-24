New England Hockey Journal

NHL Draft

2021 NHL Entry Draft first round: B’s get Fabian Lysell, Panthers land Mackie Samoskevich

By

Mackie Samoskevich (Newtown, Conn.) was taken 24th overall by the Florida Panthers in 2021 NHL draft. (Chicago Steel)

Two picks with New England implications happened within four selections in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft on Friday night, with the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers landing a pair of highly talented forwards.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney announced right wing Fabian Lysell at 21st overall, while Florida Panthers director of amateur scouting Shane Churla called Newtown, Conn., native Mackie Samoskevich’s name with the 24th selection.

Both players have similar attributes as speedy, offensively skilled forwards who have the potential to drive plays at the highest level.

B’s get elite speed, skill from Sweden

