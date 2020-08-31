2021 NHL draft: Top prospects to watch in upcoming Midget events

Falmouth, Mass., native J.P Turner had 19 goals and 16 assists in 27 games for AOF last season.

2020 is a weird year for a number of reasons. Add scouts watching prospects for the 2021 NHL draft before the 2020 draft is even in the books to the growing list of anomalies in this calendar year.

The 2020 NHL Entry Draft will be held in October this year, due to the coronavirus postponing the annual event that was scheduled to take place in June in Montreal. There still will be a handful of players eligible for the 2020 draft hitting the ice in upcoming Midget tournaments around the New England region.

However, NHL amateur scouts largely will be turning their attention to the crop of prospects eligible for selection in the 2021 draft. That work will begin in earnest this week with the River Rats Jamboree and Beast Labor Day Tournament scheduled to be played over the next eight days.