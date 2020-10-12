2021 NHL draft: Top first-year-eligible Americans

Massachusetts native and Michigan center Matt Beniers could lead the New England draft class for 2021. (Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

With the 2020 NHL draft now in the rearview mirror, amateur scouts are starting to turn their attention to the 2021 NHL draft.

Players born between Sept. 16, 2002, and Sept.15, 2003, are in their first year of eligibility. It will be a challenging draft season with less games, tight budgets and less staff among many NHL organizations.

Just two Americans — North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson and Michigan forward Brendan Brisson — were selected in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Overall, 52 Americans were selected in the virtual draft that took place last Tuesday and Wednesday.