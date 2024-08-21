2006 New England girls college hockey commitments

Phillips Andover's Molly Boyle (Scituate, Mass.) is committed to Yale. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

New England is a hotbed for women's college hockey.

Each player has their own path to college hockey. Some grow up playing in New England, dreaming of staying and playing for one of the region’s great college teams. Some New Englanders venture outside the area to play. Others come from around the world.

All told, it makes for some high-quality hockey throughout the region.

To track what’s coming next, here’s our running database of all 2006-born players coming to New England to play college hockey, as well as locals committing outside the region.

Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates. Please send additions to patrick.donnelly@hockeyjournal.com and include the following: name, hometown, birthday, position, shoots/catches, school/club, height and college.

Check out the full database below.