20 standouts from ’07s at New England District Select Festival

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The top 2007-born players from New England District converged on New England Sports Village last weekend for a chance to earn a spot at USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp this July in Amherst, N.Y.

The New England District Select 16 Festival took place over the course of three days. College coaches ran practices on Friday before running the benches and evaluating during games. The event culminated in Sunday afternoon’s All-Star game.

The New England District includes the five states in the region outside of Massachusetts. All of the top '07s were at the event with the exception of players who made USA Hockey’s NTDP Evaluation Camp in March. Carter Amico (Portland, Maine) is ineligible for national camps now that he’s on the NTDP and Anthony Bongo (Ridgefield, Conn.) received an automatic invitation to national camp based on attending NTDP Evaluation Camp.

Below are my rankings of the top '07s at the New England District Select 16 Festival. An asterisk indicates the player was chosen to participate at the USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp by the evaluators.