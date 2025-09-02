20 standout 15O forwards from 2025 Eastern Alliance Kickoff

Colin Walsh celebrates scoring a goal for the River Rats this weekend. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — For many, Labor Day weekend is the last gasp of summer. The last trip to the beach or the vacation home. The last time to wear white shorts. The last time away before school is fully back into gear.

That wasn't the case for hockey parents.

The Eastern Alliance Kickoff was held mainly at New England Sports Center this past weekend (along with some other rinks in the area). Hockey coaches, scouts, parents and kids spent their Labor Day weekend in scenic Marlboro, Mass.

I did too, primarily watching the 15O level, as the Minuteman Flames emerged as champions for the level.

The 2010-born players will be watched over this season for the USHL and CHL drafts, as well as by college coaches for those in their sophomore year of high school.

Plus, many of these players will begin making an impact come the prep season.

These are the 15O teams I watched: