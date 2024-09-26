New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

20 can’t-miss freshmen in New England D1 men’s college hockey

Avatar photo
By

Trevor Connelly was drafted 19th by the Vegas Golden Knights in June. (Michael Miller/Getty Images)

Last season felt like a golden era for New England Division 1 college hockey rookies.

Boston College had the robust line of Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.), Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) and Gabe Perreault. The Eagles also boasted Jacob Fowler in net. At the other end of Comm. Ave, Boston University had Macklin Celebrini, who went on to win the Hobey Baker Award. He was picked No. 1 in June’s NHL Draft.

At Maine, there was Bradly and Josh Nadeau, who posted 46 and 45 points, respectively. Quinnipiac’s Mason Marcellus burst on the scene with 36.

Along with Fowler, freshmen netminders including Maine’s Albin Boija, Yale’s Jack Stark, AIC’s Nils Wallstrom, UMass’ Michael Hrabal and Northeastern’s Cameron Whitehead made their mark.

The trend of high-end freshmen has continued into this fall and winter.

For the second straight year, the region hosts a freshman who could be the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft. He’s not the only top prospect. Here are some high-end freshmen to keep track of this college hockey season.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

20 can’t-miss freshmen in New England D1 men’s college hockey

Last season felt like a golden era for New England Division 1 college hockey rookies. Boston College had the robust line of Will Smith (Lexington,…
Read More
Victor Czerneckianair

Inside Quinnipiac’s plan to remain a national title contender

Victor Czerneckianair has long had a front-row seat to the building of a powerhouse program at Quinnipiac. Growing up about a half-hour north of the…
Read More
Liam McLinskey

Transfer portal continues to raise the bar for Atlantic Hockey

Nils Wallstrom was a standout as a freshman goaltender at American International last season. Nils Wallstrom won’t play at American International as a sophomore this…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter