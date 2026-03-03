20 candidates to win MVP in 2026 NEPSAC girls Elite 8

Lindsay Stepnowski earned Elite 8 MVP last season after seven points in three games in Loomis Chaffee's title run. (Yuqi Qian)

Stop me if you've heard this before, but this year’s girls Elite 8 field is stacked with high-end talent.

Each roster is filled with dazzling skill, college commits and impact players at every position, giving them a shot to win it all.

Nobles is the top seed as the Bulldogs search for a second title in three years after last winning it all in 2024. They'll have to go through fellow juggernauts like Phillips Andover, Williston Northampton (which won in 2022 and 2023) or defending champion Loomis Chaffee. That's not to mention another strong contender in Dexter Southfield or lower seeds with plenty of upset potential in Tabor, Deerfield and St. Paul's.

Every year, there are individual runs for the ages as players lead their squads to glory. Last season, it was Lindsay Stepnowski (South Glastonbury, Conn.) earning Elite 8 MVP after a monster playoff run that featured seven points (six goals) in three games, including a goal and an assist in the championship.

Who could those players be this season? Here are 20 candidates.

Let's dive in.