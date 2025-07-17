New England Hockey Journal

USA Hockey

2 New Englanders make 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp

Kaiden Donia has logged three seasons at Groton. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The biggest storyline at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp centered around which players would be selected for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp.

Now we know.

In total, two players from New England will go to Plymouth, Mich., from July 28-Aug. 3 to compete for a spot on the Hlinka Gretzky Cup team. The tournament will take place Aug. 11-16 in Brno, Czechia and Trenčín, Slovakia. Those players are Nolan Duskocy (Ellington, Conn.) and Kaiden Donia (Townsend, Mass.). Joining Duskocy and Donia are multiple prospects who play in the region.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup features the U.S., Germany, Sweden, Slovakia, Czechia, Canada, Finland and Switzerland.

