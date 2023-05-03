19 New England prospects taken in 2023 USHL Phase 2 Draft

Ryan Shaw posted 18 goals and 45 points in 26 games for Westminster in 2022-23. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Nineteen New England prospects were taken in the 2023 USHL Phase 2 Draft on Wednesday. An additional 38 with connections to New England were taken, too.

While in Tuesday's Phase 1 Draft, USHL teams selected players from the 2007 birth year over 10 rounds, Wednesday's event was open to prospects of all ages eligible to play junior hockey and who weren't already protected by a USHL team.

Teams drafted until their roster hit 45 players. The final pick came in the 24th round.

Let's dive into all the New England players selected in Phase 2.