Bentley University head hockey coach Ryan Soderquist (Stoneham, Mass.) announced he was stepping down after 26 years at the school as a player and head coach.

After playing at Arlington Catholic and Winchendon, Soderquist played for the Falcons from 1996 through 2000. A prolific player for Bentley as the school transitioned from Division 2 to Division 1, Soderquist tallied 84 goals and 89 assists for 173 points in 99 career games.

He was named the head coach at his alma mater prior to the 2002-03 season as the youngest bench boss in college hockey. Soderquist oversaw the program as it continued to elevate its presence by following its league mates from the MAAC to Atlantic Hockey. A beautiful on-campus rink brought renewed optimism to the program when the Falcons began playing at the new digs in February of 2018.

However, the positive momentum didn’t carry over as Bentley suffered through three consecutive losing seasons from 2020-21 through 2022-23. The team failed to make the playoffs this past season, ending its campaign with a record of 11-21-2.

Here are a slew of candidates who would make sense as Bentley's next head coach.