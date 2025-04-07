18 standouts from 16U girls USA Hockey Nationals

Brooke Schlutter was one of the most productive 16U skaters at USA Hockey Nationals. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Some of the best girls hockey prospects in the nation, and even the world, took over Massachusetts last week.

USA Hockey held Tier I girls national tournaments at the trusty New England Sports Center. Among the 16U teams, four represented Massachusetts and New England as the CT Polar Bears, the Mid Fairfield CT Stars, the East Coast Wizards and Lovell Academy each competed.

MN Silver took home the 16U Tier I crown, knocking off Shattuck-St. Mary's, 6-1, in Sunday's championship, scoring five unanswered in the third period. MN Silver had to go through the CT Polar Bears in the semifinals, while Shattuck's road to the final included Lovell Academy in the quarterfinals.

I saw every New England team at least once, focusing on the 16U's on Tuesday before catching the Polar Bears and Lovell in Friday's quarterfinals and the Polar Bears in Saturday's semifinals.

Let's dive into 18 standouts among the 16U's from the week.