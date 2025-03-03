New England Hockey Journal

Girls

18 candidates to win MVP in the NEPSAC girls Elite 8

Avatar photo
By

Liv Ferebee is committed to Cornell. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
This year's girls Elite 8 field is stacked with high-end talent. 

Each roster is filled with dazzling talent, college commits and impact players at every position, giving them a shot to win it all. 

Naturally, Williston Northampton, the wire-to-wire top seed in the regular season, has the inside track. The Wildcats are gunning for a third-straight trip to the championship and a third title in four years. It won't be easy, though, especially if the likes of Loomis Chaffee, Dexter Southfield or defending champion Nobles have anything to say about it. That's without even mentioning any of the lower seeds who are more than capable of pulling off upsets.

To do any of that, they’ll need their top players to be at their absolute best when it matters most. That’s true for the favorites, too. 

Every year, there are individual runs for the ages as players lead their squads to glory. Who could those players be this season?

Let's dive into some MVP candidates in this year's Elite 8.

