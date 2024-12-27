Grayden Robertson-Palmer had a phenomenal Flood-Marr Tournament. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Entering the New England boys prep hockey holiday tournament gauntlet, the Flood-Marr Tournament had the best teams. It was slated to be the most competitive.

And that turned out to be correct. Just not in the way that many thought.

Phillips Andover, which had never won the Flood-Marr, won the tournament. Nobles was in the final after beating then-No. 1 Kimball Union but somehow dropped a game to Westminster the next day.

Then-No. 4 Salisbury was the shocker of the tournament. The Crimson Knights only mustered one goal in three games on Friday and Saturday before taking down Hotchkiss, 3-0, in the 8 a.m. game — reserved for the two teams trying not to finish in last place.

One common theme throughout, however, was the number of uncommitted players who stood out.

Let's break those guys down, as well as discuss some overarching takeaways from a memorable tournament.