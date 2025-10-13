17 uncommitted standouts from Cape Cod Whalers 18U Showcase

Ben Lombardi will be a top player for Brunswick this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — This past weekend, the Cape Cod Whalers hosted an 18U showcase at Dexter Southfield featuring eight teams: Brookline Whalers, Cape Cod Whalers, Central Mass. Penguins, Islanders Hockey Club East, Islanders Hockey Club West, Northern Cyclones, Mid Fairfield and the New England Fall Prep Wildcats.

I took in all three games on Saturday and stopped by for some action on Sunday, too.

Outside of the Cape Cod Whalers and Mid Fairfield, the other six teams are prep teams playing together. The Brookline Whalers are mostly Dexter Southfield, while the Central Mass. Penguins are Cushing, Islanders Hockey Club East is Winchendon, Islanders Hockey Club West is Holderness, Northern Cyclones are Tilton and the New England Fall Prep Wildcats are Kimball Union. Unfortunately, Islanders Hockey Club East was the only team I didn't get a chance to see.

The event was an early opportunity to get a first impression of some top prep teams for the winter.

It also showcased some strong uncommitted 18U prospects. Here were 17 who caught my attention.

Let's dive in.